Butker converted both of his two extra-point tries but missed his only field-goal attempt in Monday's 20-14 loss versus the Raiders.

On a day when Kansas City's offense struggled to get much of anything going, Butker only got one chance at a field goal, and he hooked the 36-yarder wide to the left. He's now missed two kicks in two weeks after being perfect through the first 13 games of 2023. The Chiefs will host a soft Bengals defense in Week 17.