Butker missed one of his four field-goal attempts and one of his two extra-point tries in Sunday's 22-17 AFC divisional-round win over the Browns.

Butker converted from 50, 28 and 33 yards, but missed his first PAT and hit the left upright with a 33-yarder to begin the second half. Despite putting together another double-digit point outing, Butker has now missed 10 kicks this season, giving him some vulnerability heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Bills.