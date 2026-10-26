Butker went 1-for-3 on field-goal attempts during Sunday night's 20-3 loss to Seattle.

Butker was off his game again in Week 7, leaving a 58-yard attempt short as time expired in the first half before later missing a 45-yard try wide right in the fourth quarter. The kicker was able to convert one field-goal attempt Sunday, nailing a 50-yarder in the third quarter. Butker has now gone 11-for-16 on field-goal attempts, including 2-for-6 from 50-plus yards, over the first six contests of the 2026 campaign.