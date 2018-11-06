Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses XP attempt for second straight week
Butker sent him his only field-goal attempt from 39 yards and made four of his five extra-point attempts Sunday against the Browns.
Butker has now missed wide on a pair of extra-point attempts after not missing a single one in his career prior to the two contests. Still, there's nothing to suggest the Chiefs brass is losing faith in him and Butker kicks for one of the more explosive offenses in the league.
