Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses XP in loss
Butker made his only field-goal attempt from 21 yards and made six of his seven extra-point attempts Monday against the Rams.
Butker was busy all night in a game that featured one of the highest scores in NFL history. The Georgia Tech product will likely be a top fantasy option playing for one of the best offenses in the league after the Chiefs return from bye in Week 13.
More News
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Returns to perfection against Cardinals•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses XP attempt for second straight week•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misfires on extra point for first time in career•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses first field goal of 2018•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Remains perfect on season•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Another big kicking day•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.