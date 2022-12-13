Butker went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on point-after tries during Sunday's 34-28 win against the Broncos.
Butker has missed just one kick over the last four games and has made multiple field goals in three of the last four. He remains one of the top options at the kicker spot in fantasy leagues and sees some good matchups over the season's final weeks.
