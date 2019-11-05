Butker hit on all four of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts Sunday against the Vikings.

Butker's last two field goals were the biggest of the day, nailing a 54-yard attempt with less than three minutes left to tie it and a 44-yard attempt to win it as the clock ticked to all zeros. He's knocked home 86 percent (19-22) field-goal attempts on the year, with two of his three misses coming from 50-plus yards out.