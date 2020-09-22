Butker was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals, including a game-winning kick from 58 yards out in overtime, Sunday versus the Chargers.

The only blemish on his record was a blocked PAT, which marked the first miss of any kind so far this season in his kicking game. Even more impressive, Butker hit a pair of kicks from beyond 50 yards Sunday, which can pay major dividends in some fantasy formats. Kansas City's road doesn't get any easier with the Ravens on tap next week, an opponent who could limit field-goal attempts.