Butker went 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs in Sunday night's 33-30 overtime win against the Colts.

Butker was a busy man versus Indianapolis, making field-goal tries from 46, 28, 31 and 40 yards in the victory, the last of which was a game-winner in overtime. The kicker's lone miss of the day came in the second quarter when he pushed a 51-yard attempt wide left. Through two contests, Butker has looked as good as always, converting five of six field-goal attempts, and he'll look to add his first make from 50-plus yards in Week 3 versus Miami.