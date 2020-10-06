Butker knocked home both of his field-goal attempts and two of his three field-goal attempts Monday versus the Patriots.

Butker has surprisingly misfired on an extra-point attempt in each of the last three weeks after missing just three of his 48 attempts last season. On the plus side, he was perfect on field goals, which are much more valuable from a fantasy perspective. Butker has attempted at least two field goals in three of the four games and should continue to see ample attempts behind a high-powered Chiefs offense.