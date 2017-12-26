Butker made field goals from 31, 32, 21, 29 and 49 yards, but missed from 46 yards in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Dolphins, when he also converted both of his extra-point tries.

Butker's 17 points gave him a third straight performance in double figures, bringing his tally to eight on the whole of the campaign. Despite playing in just 12 games, he ranks sixth in scoring.

