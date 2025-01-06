Butker did not attempt either a field goal or a PAT in Sunday's 38-0 loss to the Broncos.

Butker was blanked, just like the rest of his team, finishing without a field-goal attempt for the third time this season. The kicker will finish the regular season having gone 21-for-24 on field-goal tries while making 29 of 31 extra-point attempts over 13 games.