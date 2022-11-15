Butker went 3-for-4 on point-after tries during Sunday's 27-17 win versus Jacksonville.

Butker left both a point and a fantasy point on the board with his missed PAT, but it would have been a disappointing fantasy showing either way, mainly because the Chiefs never attempted a field goal when in scoring range. It's not exactly a case of going for it on fourth either; the Chiefs have gone for it on fourth just eight times in nine games, tying for the sixth-fewest fourth-down attempts in the NFL. Butker has attempted at least one field goal in every other game, and the early odds peg the Chiefs-Chargers as one of the highest-score contests next week, so Butker should have an excellent chance to bounce back.