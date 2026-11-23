Butker made both of his field-goal attempts while going 4-for-4 on extra-point tries during Sunday's 34-7 win over the Cardinals.

Butker was able to make multiple field goals in a contest for the first time since Week 6, and most importantly, he didn't miss a kick. The kicker made both field goals in the second quarter, converting attempts from 40 and 44 yards. On the year, Butker has now gone 14-for-21 on field-goal tries, including 2-for-8 from 50-plus yards, while converting 31 of 32 PATs over 10 contests so far during the 2026 season.