Butker converted all four of his field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during the Chiefs' 19-8 win over the Broncos on Thursday night.

Butker converted field goals of 52 and 60 yards out during Thursday night's win, and even some of his shorter kicks had to contend with heavy winds. The veteran kicker has been money for the Chiefs all season, as he hasn't yet missed a single conversion on 15 field-goal attempts and 14 extra-point tries. Butker will work to keep up his momentum Week 7 against the Chargers.