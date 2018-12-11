Butker converted all three of his extra-point attempts Sunday against the Ravens, but he missed a pair of his four field-goal attempts in the contest.

Butker's misses didn't turn out to be too costly for the Chiefs, as they wound up taking home the victory in overtime regardless. The second-year kicker's return to perfection on extra-point attempts is encouraging, though he failed to come through in the clutch on a last-second field goal during the contest. He could have an opportunity to make up for it in what should be a close contest Thursday against the Chargers.