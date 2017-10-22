Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Perfect again in Week 7
Butker converted each of his three field-goal attempts and added three extra points in Thursday's game against the Raiders.
Butker has been one of the best kickers in the league since signing off the Panthers' practice squad in Week 4. However, the team's matchup with a stingy Broncos defense next week could limit his attempts.
