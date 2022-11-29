Butker converted all four of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 26-10 victory over the Rams.

After an empty Week 10 showing, Butker has come back with his two biggest fantasy efforts of the year over the last pair of weeks, knocking home a combined seven field goals and five extra points. He hasn't missed a kick over that span, which is a good sign after he missed at least one in the four games prior. He remains one of the top fantasy options at the position, kicking behind a Chiefs offense that leads the league with 29.6 points per game.