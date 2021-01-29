Butker made his only field-goal attempt and all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

Butker converted from 45 yards on his lone field goal, which along with a handful of PATs helped him rebound from missing twice in the divisional round. After that performance, the kicker should be confident ahead of his team's return to Tampa Bay to play in the Super Bowl. In his prior outing at the Bucs' stadium this season, Butker made all five of his kicks for nine points total.