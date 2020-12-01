Butker knocked home both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts Sunday versus the Buccaneers.
After a pair of zero field-goal attempt games in two of the previous three weeks, Butker made his mark again Sunday and needed to in a three-point win. He remains one of the best fantasy kicker options operation behind the league's second-highest scoring offense (31.6 points per game).
