Butker made both field-goal tries and his only extra-point attempt in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Chargers.

Butker connected from 27 and 47 yards, respectively. The kicker has missed eight times this season between field goals and extra points, though six of those came in the first six weeks of the season. At the same time, the veteran may be limited moving forward by a struggling offense that no longer has Patrick Mahomes (knee) for the rest of the season.