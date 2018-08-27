Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Perfect in preseason Week 3
Butker nailed both of his field-goal attempts and added to extra points during Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.
Although his 2017 campaign ended with a thud in the playoffs, Butker was phenomenal as a rookie, knocking home 38 of his 42 attempts on the year with only one miss coming from fewer than 40 yards on the season. He figures to remain one of the top fantasy kickers in 2018 given the explosiveness of the Chiefs' offense.
