Butker converted both of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries during Thursday's 21-20 loss to the Lions.

Butker is off to a strong start to kick of the 2023 season, though his accuracy wasn't enough to put the Chiefs on top in Thursday's narrow loss. Next week's road matchup against Jacksonville could be a more high-scoring affair for Kansas City, especially if Travis Kelce (knee) is back on the field to assist Patrick Mahomes and the passing game.