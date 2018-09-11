Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Perfect in Week 1
Butker knocked home all five of his extra-point attempts and his only field-goal attempt in Week 1 against the Chargers.
Butker was among the league's top kickers in terms of fantasy during the 2017 season and, if Sunday's output is any indication, he may be headed for more of the same this season.
