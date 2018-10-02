Butker connected on both of his field-goal attempts and made all of his three extra-point attempts Monday against the Broncos.

Thanks to an explosive Chiefs offense, Butker is pacing the league in extra points made through the first four games. Unfortunately for his fantasy owners, the Kansas City offense hasn't stalled out much while in field-goal range, resulting in only four field-goal attempts over that span. That could change next week against a tough Jacksonville defense.