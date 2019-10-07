Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Perfect kicking day
Butker nailed his two field-goal attempts and one extra-point attempt Sunday against the Colts.
Butker and the Chiefs had a relatively slow offensive day thanks to injuries popping up across the board. It marked the first time this season the third-year kicker didn't attempt four extra-points. As the Chiefs get healthier in the coming weeks, there should be more opportunities for Butker in the kicking game again.
