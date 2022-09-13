Butker (ankle) converted his only field goal attempt and all four of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 44-21 win versus Arizona.

Butker left Sunday's opener with an apparent ankle injury but eventually rejoined the action ad finished out the day. However, he was listed as a DNP on Monday's estimated injury report, so his status should be monitored heading into the short-week tilt versus the Chargers on Thursday.

