Play

Butker knocked home his only field-goal attempt and all three of his extra points Monday against the Chargers.

Scoring was scarce to come by Monday in Mexico City, but Butker took advantage of his minimal opportunities in the kicking game. The NFL's top kicker in terms of points has a bye week on tap before the Chiefs return to action in Week 13 to face an Oakland defense surrendering 25.0 points per game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories