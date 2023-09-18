Butker made both of his extra-point tries and connected on his lone field-goal attempt in the team's 17-9 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Butker's 38-yard make came midway through the fourth quarter, padding the Chiefs lead to eight and making the score 17-9. The veteran kicker is now 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on PATs this season. Next up for Butker is the Bears in Week 3.