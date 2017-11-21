Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Provides all of Kansas City's points
Butker converted all three of his field-goal attempts in Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Giants.
Butker scored the entirety of Kansas City's points on a tough offensive day. After hitting double figures in four of his first five games, the rookie has totaled just 14 points over his last two outings.
