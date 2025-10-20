Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Quiet day in Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Butker made his only field-goal attempt and all four of his PATs in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders.
Butker went a third straight week without attempting multiple field goals in a game, connecting on his only attempt from 38 yards in the victory. The kicker has now made 12 of 15 field-goal tries while going 18-for-21 on PATs over seven games this season.
