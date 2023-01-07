Butker (back) is active for Saturday's contest against the Raiders, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
There was some real concerns Butker would ultimately miss the regular season finale, but after an extensive warm up, the veteran kicker is good to go. It's possible the Chiefs may have to go through this same sort of cadence next week provided they're unable to claim the No. 1 seed and first-round bye.
