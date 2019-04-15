Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Remaining with Chiefs
The Chiefs signed Butker, an exclusive rights free agent, on Monday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.
Butker has benefited from the high-flying Kansas City offense in his first two pro seasons, ranking fourth with 142 points in 2017 and third with 137 last year. He's also exhibited accuracy, with an 89.9 percent success rate on field goals and 95.9 percent on point-after tries. Because Patrick Mahomes is under center and the skill positions are loaded with talent, Butker shouldn't have a problem upholding his standard in the fall.
