Butker made his lone field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point tries in Monday's 21-17 loss to the Eagles.
Butker connected from 43 yards out at the end of the first half to help the Chiefs extend their lead to 17-7, but other than the opening kickoff of the second half, the Georgia Tech product wasn't called upon again. He is now 19-for-19 on FGAs and 24 -for-24 on PATs on the season. Other than Randy Bullock, who has only appeared in three games, no other kicker has converted on all of their opportunities this season besides Butker.
More News
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Doesn't attempt field goal Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Busy as offense struggles•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Will suit up at Denver•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Working at practice Friday•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Perfect again in Week 7•