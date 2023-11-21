Butker made his lone field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point tries in Monday's 21-17 loss to the Eagles.

Butker connected from 43 yards out at the end of the first half to help the Chiefs extend their lead to 17-7, but other than the opening kickoff of the second half, the Georgia Tech product wasn't called upon again. He is now 19-for-19 on FGAs and 24 -for-24 on PATs on the season. Other than Randy Bullock, who has only appeared in three games, no other kicker has converted on all of their opportunities this season besides Butker.