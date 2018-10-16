Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Remains perfect on season
Butker connected on each of his four field-goal attempts and four extra-point attempts Sunday against the Patriots.
Butker has yet to miss either a field goal or extra point so far this campaign, going a perfect 36-for-36 on overall kicks and 11-for-11 on field goals. He should be one of the top fantasy kickers the rest of the way as part of a Chiefs team trailing just the Saints in points per game (35.8).
