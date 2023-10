Butker made each of his field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in the team's 27-20 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Butker has yet to miss this season, making both of his FGAs from 38 and 40 yards out respectively. He's now 10-for-10 on the season and one of 12 kickers who still have not missed this season. The Georgia Tech product will be back on the field Thursday against the Broncos.