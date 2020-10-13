Butker knocked home his lone field-goal attempt and each of his three extra-point attempts Sunday versus the Raiders.
Butker had some recent struggles with extra points, missing one in each of the last three contests, so his return to form Sunday should calm any potential concerns in that department. Next up is a Bills defense that may be able to slow down the Chiefs enough to force additional field-goal attempts in Week 6.
