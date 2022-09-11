Butker (ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Cardinals late in the second quarter, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Butker was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's season opener due to an ankle injury, but he made a 54-yard field goal with his ankle taped up shortly before halftime. Although Justin Reid handled most of the kicking duties for Kansas City in the first half, it appears as though Butker will be available for the remainder of the game if needed.