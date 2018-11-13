Butker connected on both of his field-goal attempts and his extra-point attempts Sunday against the Cardinals.

Butker settled back in Sunday after missing a pair of extra points in the last two weeks. He remains one of the top kicking options in fantasy playing for one of the best offenses in the league, though a tough matchup awaits against the Rams.

