Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Returns to perfection against Cardinals
Butker connected on both of his field-goal attempts and his extra-point attempts Sunday against the Cardinals.
Butker settled back in Sunday after missing a pair of extra points in the last two weeks. He remains one of the top kicking options in fantasy playing for one of the best offenses in the league, though a tough matchup awaits against the Rams.
