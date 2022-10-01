Butker (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
The Chiefs will elevate Matthew Wright from the practice squad in Butker's absence. Wright attempted 24 field goals with the Jaguars last season, converting nearly 88 percent of his tries with all three misses coming from 40-plus yards.
