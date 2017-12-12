Butker made field goals from 53, 29, 33 and 40 yards and also converted both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 26-15 win over the Raiders.

Butker's 14 total points snapped a four-game slump of single digits. Through 10 games, Butker has notched 104 points, missing only two of 30 field goals and no extra points along the way.