Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Scores 14 points
Butker made field goals from 53, 29, 33 and 40 yards and also converted both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 26-15 win over the Raiders.
Butker's 14 total points snapped a four-game slump of single digits. Through 10 games, Butker has notched 104 points, missing only two of 30 field goals and no extra points along the way.
