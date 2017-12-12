Butker made field goals from 53, 29, 33 and 40 yards and also converted both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 26-15 win over the Raiders.

Butker's 14 total points snapped a four-game slump of single digits. Through 10 games, Butker has notched 104 points, missing only two of 30 field goals and no extra points along the way.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop