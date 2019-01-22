Butker made his only field-goal attempt (from 39 yards) en route to scoring seven points in Sunday's AFC Championship.

Butker was one of the top kickers during the regular season and he continued his high play in the postseason. After making all 16 of his field goals from under 40 yards in the regular season, he went 2-for-2 in the playoffs from the same range while also hitting all eight of his extra point attempts.