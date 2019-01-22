Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Scores seven points Sunday
Butker made his only field-goal attempt (from 39 yards) en route to scoring seven points in Sunday's AFC Championship.
Butker was one of the top kickers during the regular season and he continued his high play in the postseason. After making all 16 of his field goals from under 40 yards in the regular season, he went 2-for-2 in the playoffs from the same range while also hitting all eight of his extra point attempts.
More News
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Another strong showing in 2018•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Slow night in Week 15•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Pair of misfires in Week 14•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses fourth PAT of season•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misses XP in loss•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Returns to perfection against Cardinals•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge best picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...