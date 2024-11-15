The Chiefs placed Butker (knee) on injured reserve Friday.
Butker is dealing with a meniscus injury, which required a trim procedure, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. With Butker set to miss at least the next four games, the Chiefs signed Spencer Shrader off the Jets' practice squad on Thursday.
