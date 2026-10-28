Head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Butker will "probably" serve as the Chiefs' kicker in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

The Chiefs signed veteran kicker Justin Tucker to their practice squad Wednesday, with the move seemingly calling into question Butker's job security. Though he didn't give Butker the strongest endorsement, Reid noted that the Chiefs believe that a technique problem rather than any physical ailment has contributed to Butker missing five field-goal and one extra-point attempt through the team's first six games, per Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. The Chiefs are planning for Butker to get the bulk of the kicking reps in practice this week, and if he can assuage some of the concern about his technique, he'll suit up Sunday and look to solidify his standing atop the depth chart.