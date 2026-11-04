Head coach Andy Reid said that Butker will remain the Chiefs' kicker for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nate Taylor of ESPN.com reports.

Butker -- who has made 12 of his 18 field-goal attempts in seven games this season -- converted one of his two tries along with with all three point-after attempts in the Chiefs' Week 8 loss to the Broncos. Despite his recent accuracy issues, Butker will retain his kicking role this weekend, even though the Chiefs recently signed Justin Tucker to the practice squad.