Butker went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made his only PAT in Sunday night's 20-10 loss to the Texans.

Butker connected with the right upright on a 43-yard field-goal attempt late in the first half before later narrowly sneaking a 36-yard try inside the left upright in the third quarter. The missed field-goal attempt was his first since Week 4, and he hadn't missed a try from under 50 yards since the week prior. On the year, Butker has gone 22-for-26 on field-goal attempts, including 3-for-5 from 50-plus yards, while making 28 of 32 extra-point tries over 13 contests.