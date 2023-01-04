Butker didn't practice Wednesday due to back spasms.
Butker wasn't listed on the injury report Tuesday, but he lands on the list Wednesday as a non-participant due to back spasms. His absence is certainly concerning, and if he isn't able to practice Thursday, his status for Saturday's game against the Raiders will be in serious jeopardy. Kansas City currently doesn't have a kicker on its practice squad, but Matthew Wright, who saw action with the Chiefs earlier in the season, remains a free agent after being let go by Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Slow night in kicking game•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Makes one field goal•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misfires twice Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Nails all six attempts•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Misfires on late game-tying kick•
-
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Perfect again in kicking game•