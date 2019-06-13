Butker signed a five-year contract extension worth roughly $20 million with the Chiefs on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

One of the most notable kickers in fantasy thanks to his team context, Butker has proved to be an effective pro since being claimed off waivers from the Panthers ahead of the 2017 campaign. Since then, Butker has converted 62 of 69 field-goal attempts (90 percent) and 93 of 97 PATs, taking advantage of a tie for the league lead in FGA in 2017 (42) before having to settle for the league lead in extra points in 2018 (69 attempts). This new contract lands the 23-year-old in the top 10 of all kickers league-wide and sets the stage for Butker to return as a top fantasy option in 2019 as the leg of the high-powered Chiefs offense.

