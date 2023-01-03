Butker missed his only field goal attempt and all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Broncos.

The Broncos' defense is a challenging fantasy matchup, which played a hand in Butker's relatively slow night in the kicking game. He hasn't quite converted in the kicking game at the same rate he has in every year prior, missing at a higher rate from both inside 50 yards and beyond than he has in any year prior. Butker's fantasy output has been relatively mediocre as a result, but he should remain a popular option as long as he is part of a Chiefs team led by Patrick Mahomes under center.