Chiefs' Harrison Butker: Slow night in Week 15
Butker converted all four of his extra-point attempts Thursday against the Chargers.
Butker didn't attempt a field goal Thursday for just the second time all season and the first since Week 2 against the Steelers. He did post a second straight week of perfection on PATs after having a hiccup in four of the last six contests, so that's at least encouraging. He should have a good opportunity to get back on the board, in terms of field goals, next Sunday against the Seahawks.
